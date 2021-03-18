Fundraising efforts increase on both sides of Recall Newsom effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With more than 2.1 million recall petition signatures submitted, both sides campaigning for and against the effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom are raising money.

More donors from both sides are starting to emerge with the recall likely heading to the ballot later this year.

Unlike typical elections campaigns, both sides have just months to get their message out.

“Our job’s not done yet, it’s just beginning,” said Randy Economy, senior advisor for Recall Gavin Newsom.

Organizers of the effort to remove the governor from office say while waiting for signatures to be verified by local elections officials, the campaigning and fundraising are ramping up.

“It will be a lot of new-age campaigning, I think it’s going to be empowering the people on the ground,” said Anne Dunsmore, campaign manager of Rescue California. “We have 20,000 volunteers, they’re going to keep their booths open, we have 800 permanent signing locations that are going to turn into many campaign headquarters all across the state.”

According to campaign finance data and committee officials, the two main groups supporting the recall effort – the California Patriots Coalition and Rescue California – raised more than $4 million combined between the start of the effort and heading into the signature deadline this week.

Some of their biggest donors include Orange County entrepreneur John Kruger, former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, other Bay Area venture capitalists and members of the Republican Party.

Both groups say their main goal is to recall the governor, not back a single party or candidate, but more political action committees are forming to help raise funds including one by the Republican Governors Association announced this week.

“Stand in line. There’s going to be probably dozens and dozens of other political action committees that are going to get involved in this campaign here in California,” Economy told FOX40. “It’s the people’s campaign. It kind of saddens me that outside special interests are going to come in but we understand how politics is played and we’re trying to change that.”

Meanwhile on other side of the effort, Governor Newsom’s anti-recall campaign said Thursday that in its first 48 hours the committee raised more than $500,000 from online donors.

The group says 99% of their contributions were $100 or less and 95% from California. Of the other 5% out-of-state contributions, donations came from all other 49 states.

The campaign includes state and national Democratic leaders like U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, D-California, Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.

“Rather than allowing Californians to focus on vaccinations, reopening, relief and recovery, Republicans want to spend millions of taxpayer dollars to recall Governor Newsom in the middle of a national crisis,” Warren said.

The anti-recall campaign’s 72-hour fundraising drive ends Thursday night at midnight, but a spokesperson with the campaign says they’re just getting started.