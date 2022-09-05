SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said.

The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator.

The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and Yuba City. They were able to supply the grid with enough energy to power 120,000 homes.

According to the DWR, it’s the first time the generators were used since being installed in 2021.

“DWR has been planning for this moment for months and we’re proud of our role in safeguarding the statewide energy grid,” Director Karla Nemeth said.

The generators are powered by natural gas and are meant to be temporary.

“The program is designed to support a transition to a clean energy future and is temporary in nature,” the DWR said in a news release.

California’s power grid is expected to be strained again on Tuesday as the heat wave persists.