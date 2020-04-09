Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena to be released from jail due to coronavirus outbreak

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena will be released from the Santa Rita Jail due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a spokesperson with the Alameda District Attorney’s Office.

FOX40 sister station KRON reports the court, based upon the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic, has decided to release Almena on electronic monitoring.

The District Attorney’s Office will be seeking a specific order that Almena have no contact either directly or indirectly or through a third party with any of the families of the victims of the case or any witnesses.

The DA’s Office consistently fought to keep Almena behind bars pending his trial.

The trial date remains set for July 6, 2020.

Almena and Max Harris were charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of three dozen people at a warehouse fire in Oakland.

Harris was acquitted last month, but the judge declared a mistrial for Almena after jurors deadlocked.

Almena served as the master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse.