Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena to be sentenced

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON/AP) — Derick Almena, the master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse where 36 people were killed when a fire ignited during a 2016 dance party, awaits sentencing Monday.

Almena, 50, pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year in exchange for a 12-year sentence.

He has been on house arrest since May after being released from jail due to the coronavirus.

Now, the judge is expected to determine whether Almena will pay restitution, continue to be monitored electronically at his home, and be subject to supervised probation.

Prosecutors say Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial Oakland warehouse into a residence and event space for artists dubbed the “Ghost Ship,” stuffing the two-story building with flammable materials and extension cords.

It had no smoke detectors or sprinklers.

The Dec. 2, 2016 fire broke out at the warehouse during an electronic music and dance party, moving so quickly that victims were trapped on the illegally constructed second floor.

Prosecutors said the victims received no warning and had little chance to escape down a narrow, ramshackle staircase.

Co-defendant Max Harris was acquitted in 2019 on all counts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.