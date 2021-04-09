Giants 2021 home opener welcomes fans who prove to be COVID-free

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The fans are welcome back to Oracle Park for the 2021 home opener, the first day in over a year that the Giants are able to play a home game in front of a live audience.

On Friday afternoon, fans will flock to the stadium in San Francisco, vaccination cards or negative COVID-19 test results in hand.

It’s a requirement for anyone 12 years and older to snatch a seat at Oracle Park, which is limited to 22% capacity for COVID-19 safety. Normally, the park can host nearly 42,000 fans.

Fully-vaccinated means it’s been two weeks since a person received the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. In the case of one-shot Johnson & Johnson, full protection comes in two weeks after the solo dose.

According to the Giants, fans can get guaranteed testing appointments through a partnership with Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care. The results have to come in within 72 hours of the game.

Visitors to Oracle Park can show the negative results electronically or with a print-out copy. But for an easier entry, the team recommends using the Health Pass in the CLEAR mobile app, which allows fans to securely link and confirm a negative test result.

The team also released a ‘FanSafe‘ protocol, which they say is a “commitment to the health and safety of our fans and employees as we plan for the re-opening of Oracle Park in 2021.”

The stadium is using electrostatic sprayers to disinfect areas like the park entrances, restrooms, elevators, training facilities, dining areas and other places where multiple people would gather.

Face coverings are required for everyone older than age 2 unless when actively eating and drinking.