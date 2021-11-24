Girl injured by buck at Yosemite National Park, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A girl was injured after approaching a buck at Yosemite National Park, according to National Park authorities.

Officials say the incident happened after the girl approached a buck that was being fed by other visitors. According to authorities, the buck was spooked and its antlers connected with the girl’s arm, causing a deep gash and chest abrasions.

Park officials say the victim was taken care of at Yosemite Medical Clinic before leaving for further care at a nearby hospital.

National Park authorities are reminding park visitors that feeding or approaching wildlife is illegal in Yosemite.

A statement posted to the Yosemite National Park Facebook page states:

“While some animals, including deer, might get used to people approaching them, they spook easily and will defend themselves if people get too close or startle them. Please, for the protection of these wild animals and for the safety of all visitors, always keep your distance! This is not how we want anyone’s visit to Yosemite to end.”