Girl Scouts move online for contactless cookie sales, delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing, and this year, Girl Scouts are selling cookies mostly online.

Typically, Girl Scouts opt for a door-to-door or storefront sales strategy, but during the pandemic, pounding the pavement and in-person encounters are not encouraged, so local Girl Scouts are approaching cookie season like small business owners.

“Our girls are really thinking outside the box using their ingenuity and their creativity to sell cookies this year,” Girl Scouts communications manager Sara Hanson told FOX40.

Girl Scouts Taylor Fuentes and Victoria Cassagio shared their ideas.

“I’m doing online and also reaching out to people who have bought from me in past years,” Taylor said.

“Making a video saying, ‘Hey, would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?’ and telling all the Girl Scout cookies and posting it on their social media,” Victoria said.

By the looks of things Monday at the drive-through cookie drop in Turlock, where troop leaders did contactless pick-up for cases of pre-sold cookies, things are going well.

Hanson said they won’t return to storefront cookie sales in this region until local counties move into the red tier of reopening, so she now encourages people to shop online and input their ZIP code to ensure they’re supporting a local troop.

“Our council is offering 50% off of shipping when your order six boxes or more,” Hanson added.

And, new this year, Grubhub is helping out.

In Woodland, Sacramento, Davis and Modesto, customers can have cookies delivered right to their door with Grubhub. Grubhub has eliminated all the fees to ensure the funds stay here with the girls locally.

Girl Scout cookies can be purchased through March.