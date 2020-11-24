Gov. Newsom: $50,000 reward for information on unsolved Fremont murder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – There is a possibility of a $50,000 reward for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of an unsolved murder in Fremont,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Tuesday.

Emerson Zuniga, 20, was attacked and murdered by three people while walking down the street on Jan. 25, 2007. One of the attackers impaled Zuniga with a metal object, killing him.

The Fremont Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested a reward to be offered for information, according to the governor’s office.

The money is being made available as part of the governor’s crime tip reward program, which allows the governor to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators for certain unsolved crimes, if recommended by law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Fremont Police Department Cold Case Detective Jacob Blass at Jblass@fremont.gov or 510-790-6900. An anonymous hotline is also available: 510-494-4856.