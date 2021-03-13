Gov. Newsom admits mistakes, says recall isn’t justified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has made mistakes in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but he insists the recall effort against him has more to do with politics than the public health crisis.

Newsom made his most direct comments yet about the push to unseat him during an interview with KQED.

He said his opponents are taking aim at his broader policy agenda, which tackles issues such as immigration and criminal justice reform.

Newsom conceded that the state could have done a better job communicating to the public as virus restrictions changed.

Recall organizers say they’ve collected enough signatures to force an election.