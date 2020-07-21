Gov. Newsom allows barbershops, salons to reopen outdoors if possible

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the go-ahead Monday, allowing barbershops and hair, skin and nail salons, along with other personal care services, to work outside, if possible.

Some salon owners said reopening comes at a new price.

“We’ve lost $18,000 just being closed and then we had to spend more money on PPE things,” said salon owner Jessica Santiago. “Now, we’re going to have to spend more money on things we are temporarily allowed to use outside. What are we going to do with this equipment after we’re finished? You know, portable sinks and salon chairs that go outside?”

The new guidance does not apply to tattoo and piercing shops. State officials said those services are invasive procedures and require a controlled, hygienic environment to be done safely.

“Those new guidelines are up and, hopefully, that provides more clarity. If we need to provide even more, we’ll get the good feedback, which I anticipate,” said Newsom.

The updates come a week after the governor ordered those businesses and others to shut down their indoor operations across most of the state. Newsom said the spike in cases and hospitalizations prompted the closures.

“This is not a sustainable solution but the bottom line here is, sooner or later, the governor and his advisors need to recognize that they need to be figuring out ways to say yes, not no or wait or maybe,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno.

Newsom noted Monday intensive care unit admissions increased by 15%. He pointed out two weeks ago that number was much larger with increases of more than 50%.

The state’s positivity rate declined slightly to 7.2% over the last week.

“No one is satisfied being north of 7% and we got close to 8% last week. So, these numbers can change very, very quickly, again, depending on our personal behavior,” explained Newsom.

How long hair salons and other businesses will need to stay closed or operate outside is not yet known.