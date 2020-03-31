Newsom: Thousands of health care workers respond to call for help; hotline launched for senior services

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the novel coronavirus has now hospitalized 1,617 people with 657 of them in intensive care units.

Health officials suspect thousands more currently hospitalized could also have the virus as the state awaits the results of 57,400 tests.

Newsom’s administration anticipates hospitals will surge by mid-May.

During his daily news briefing, Newsom said he was stunned that 25,000 former, future and part-time healthcare workers signed up to join the state’s health corps in its first day.

“A remarkable, remarkable spirit, and a remarkable number of people willing to step up and step in,” he said.

Newsom also acknowledged another group working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic — grocery store workers.

The governor says he’s working with grocers and unions on getting them more protections.

“We need to do more for them, and we haven’t done as much to provide them the kind of breaks they need, to wash their hands, to provide them the kind of protective gear to make sure they’re safe and healthy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the statewide stay-at-home order has pushed 1.6 million residents to file for unemployment as of Tuesday while millions of kids in California remain out of school.

Governor Newsom says a decision is coming soon on education and if students will return for the academic year.

“In my belief, they will not, but let me announce formally what the superintendent of public education and the superintendents believe in the next day or two,” he said.

In an effort to help elderly Californians vulnerable to the emotional toll isolation can bring, Newsom called on citizens to make 5 calls a day to check on seniors. The governor also announced a hotline for older people seeking services – 1-833-544-2374.