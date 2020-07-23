Gov. Newsom: California extends $315 million mask deal with BYD

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state is extending its mask deal with a Chinese manufacturer.

The governor called the mask deal a success.

“We decided to change the game, try to be more resourceful in our mindset,” said Newsom.

Newsom announced an extension of its contract with BYD. The $315 million deal is set to bring an additional 300 million surgical masks and 120 million N95 masks into California.

The governor said the state currently has an inventory of 111 million N95 masks, distributing 46 million units of personal protective equipment a month as a result of the original billion-dollar contract.

Newsom’s administration has sent PPE to essential workforces across California and other states in need.

Newson called on California-based and other American manufacturers to step up in the hopes the state can make future deals closer to home.

“They’re just not providing the delivery at scale that’s necessary for the moment we’re in,” said Newsom

The governor has said masks are vital to reopening the economy.

Newsom also thanked President Trump and others who have more recently expressed the importance of masks.

“I want to applaud the President and others for now wearing a mask and sending a message, I hope and expect that will have an impact,” said Newsom.