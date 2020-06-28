Gov. Newsom: California is ordering bars closed in multiple counties amid rising COVID-19 spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars that have opened in seven California counties to immediately close and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, saying the coronavirus was rapidly spreading in some parts of the state.

Newsom listed the following counties where the mandatory bar closure orders will be in effect:

Fresno

Imperial

Kern

Kings

Los Angeles

San Joaquin

Tulare

State officials asked eight other counties to issue local health orders closing bars include Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus.

NEW: Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

“Californians must remain vigilant against this virus,” Newsom said in statement. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.”

On Saturday, the state reported a rise of nearly 6,000 confirmed virus cases from the day before. Nearly 5,900 people have died from coronavirus complications in the state. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The list of counties impacted by Sunday’s order was based on daily reports on the spread of the virus, state officials said. Counties that have been on the state’s watch list for between three and 14 days are being asked to close bars through local health orders. Those on the state’s watch list for more than 14 days are required to immediately close any bar that has reopened for business.

“We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission,” the state public health officer, Dr. Sonia Angell, said. “Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus’ spread and reduce risk.”

The order comes as California grapples with a rise in positive coronavirus cases, especially among younger adults, following social gatherings over Memorial Day weekend, reopened businesses in many places, including restaurants, fitness centers and hair salons, and widespread street protests against police brutality.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Sunday he supports any public health adjustments deemed necessary by Sacramento County, urging all residents to wear masks and maintain physical distance to not “go backward.”

I support any adjustments deemed necessary by the state or @SacCountyCA to protect public health. I would urge all of our residents to take the prudent steps like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance so we don’t have to go backward. https://t.co/x5pWii3NgQ — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) June 28, 2020

FOX40 reached out to the Sacramento County Public Health Department but officials said they will not be announcing any adjustments Sunday.

