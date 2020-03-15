Gov. Newsom calls for home isolation of everyone 65 and older and asks bars, wineries to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced sweeping statewide actions Sunday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The most important thing, again, is to protect our most vulnerable, protect our seniors,” said Newsom.

Residents age 65 and over, which is roughly 5.3 million people, were asked to self-isolate in their homes, along with the chronically ill, since they are most at risk of dying from the virus.

“We are doing so with our eyes wide open at the magnitude of what that means and the need to provide wrap-around services,” explained Newsom.

Newsom said he will be setting up a system to get food to these seniors while they can’t get out of the house.

The newest guidelines also recommended that bars, nightclubs, breweries and wineries close.

Restaurants can remain open but with some restrictions.

“The consideration is to socially distance patrons within these establishments,” said Newsom.

Restaurant owners are instructed to cut occupancy in half to allow for the recommended 6 feet of space between customers. Newsom admits that these announcements are not law — rather guidance for the public and believes enforcement will not be necessary

“Because to date, we haven’t needed to do that. We have set out guidance and that guidance has been met at every circumstance. And as I said in the past, if you want to establish a framework of martial law, which is ultimate authority and enforcement, we have the capacity to do that. But we are not, at this moment, feeling that as a necessity,” explained Newsom.

For now, he is not ordering all school districts across the state to close, even though roughly 80% have already made that decision.

Newsom said the decision is complex since many students rely on free lunches for meals and pointed out that parents may work in essential jobs that simply can’t be skipped like healthcare professionals.

“I know for a fact that not all these districts have prepared for the needs of these kids next week. And I’m deeply concerned about their health and I’m deeply concerned about their safety.”

According to the governor, California will also be getting hotels, motels and trailers to house the homeless to prevent the disease from spreading in often unsanitary conditions.

The state has confirmed 335 cases of the virus and recorded its sixth death.

The virus usually causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But the governor is urging those 65 and older and people with chronic health conditions to stay at home because they can be hit with more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Democratic governor's announcement expanded guidance issued last week to cancel or postpone gatherings large and small that have roiled California's economy, which is the fifth-largest in the world.

State health officials on Saturday urged movie theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Gambling venues were told to limit 250 people per room and clean chips and slot machines more frequently, while theme parks and attractions were told to thin out crowds by staggering attendance.

Meanwhile, California is working with Verily, the life sciences arm of Google parent company Alphabet, to launch a tool to help people find coronavirus testing. An online portal would help people determine if they should be tested and would direct them to mobile testing units in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

“We hope this verily model can scale and be made national,” Newsom said.

The state has increased the number of available hospital beds and will be reopening shuttered medical centers in the coming days.

The advisories were the latest effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has affected virtually every facet of life in California.

Some stores limited sales of toilet paper and other goods to combat hoarding. Thousands of people were being urged to work from home, if possible, rather than coming into the office. Colleges and universities have said they will hold classes online.

By Monday, one-third of California's 6 million public school students will be out of their classrooms for one up to five weeks, depending on the district, as schools look to limit the health risks. Some expanded spring break while others were taking a wait-and-see approach.

There were concerns that closing school cafeterias would deprive students of meals, especially those from poorer families. West Contra Costa Unified School District in the San Francisco Bay Area announced that any child under 18 will be able to pick up food at two high schools.

Meanwhile, San Francisco will shut libraries and indoor recreation centers to turn them into childcare centers for low-income families.