(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom officially convened a special session of the state legislature in the hopes of passing a price gouging penalty against oil companies.

The session will begin on Monday when new members are sworn in at the State Capitol.

Governor Newsom points to high profits by oil companies between July and September as gas prices skyrocketed here in California.

Lawmakers will also consider ways to allow state agencies to more closely review gas costs, profits and pricing.

In a joint statement, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said, “We want to thank Governor Newsom for his ongoing partnership in working to make oil companies operate honestly and responsibly in California… We look forward to reviewing the Governor’s detailed proposal.”

Governor Newsom has suggested in the past he supports a windfall profits tax on oil companies in response.

The Governor’s Office told FOX40 News that he hopes the action taken through the special session gets through the legislature at the start of the next session in the coming weeks.