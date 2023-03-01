(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the California National Guard and proclaimed a State of Emergency in multiple counties in response to the winter storm.

A State Operations Center will facilitate state support for the following 13 counties: Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, and Tulare.

•Video Above: Residents clearing their snow-covered communities

According to the emergency proclamation, the storms have caused power outages, forced evacuations, and have stranded residents and motorists in impacted counties. More storms are reportedly forecasted as well and could continue to cause issues for communities.

The California National Guard won’t be the only organization aiding and supporting communities that experienced heavy snowfall.

CAL FIRE staff are part of the effort, and according to Newsom’s office, private companies were brought in to help with snow removal and clearing roads.