Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency ahead of Labor Day heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as California braces for another serious heat wave.

For the second time in less than a month, California scrambled to prevent an energy shortage.

State Emergency Management leaders coordinated with energy providers and regulators.

“To make sure they understand what the scope of outages, if they occur, would be so people get the maximum amount of notification,” said Brian Ferguson, with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. “So, if you’re someone who relies on medical devices or if you’re in a vulnerable population, you can ask your provider to keep the power on or make provisions to keep yourself safe.”

Officials with the California Independent System Operator said they are not forecasting any blackouts or power disruptions with this latest round of serious heat. The agency issued yet another Flex Alert asking Californians to conserve power in times when use is typically high.

Governor Newsom’s emergency declaration will add to the state’s power supply, giving the state access to several backup sources of energy and temporarily cutting pollution regulations for power plants.

As California works to increase its use of renewable energy, state regulators have warned Newsom’s administration the state is relying too much on out-of-state power imports at peak times.

“We have put ourselves, essentially, on a politically-mandated electricity diet and the people of California are the ones who are going to pay for it with higher energy costs and lower reliability,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno.

Emergency Management leaders and regulators said they’ll be on high alert through Monday.