Gov. Newsom distributes grants to local communities to prevent power shutoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has distributed additional $50 million grants to prevent power shutoffs in local communities.

Newsom announced the distribution of the Community Power Resiliency grants to 225 recipients, through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, on Wednesday.

“Even amidst a global pandemic, we continue to prepare our state for the natural and man-made disasters that may lie ahead,” he said in a statement. “These grants are part of our continued commitment to make sure that no Californian is left behind when disasters strike.”

The goal is to maintain the continuity of critical services that can be impacted by power outages, including schools, county election offices, food storage reserves and COVID-19 testing sites, his office added.

Funds were allocated through the 2020-21 state budget based on the county’s population, and were allocated to cities, tribes and special districts as well.