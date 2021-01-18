Gov. Newsom formally appoints Alex Padilla to U.S. Senate, nominates Dr. Shirley Weber as Secretary of State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday formally submitted the appointment of Alex Padilla to replace Sen. Kamala Harris, who resigned her seat two days before she will be inaugurated beside President-elect Joe Biden as vice president on Wednesday.

Newsom also formally nominated Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber to fill Padilla’s position as secretary of state.

It is fitting that on the same day we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — a civil rights icon who fought for justice and representation — we also move forward the appointment of California’s first Latino U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and the nomination of Dr. Shirley Weber who will serve as the first-ever African American Secretary of State. Both will be strong defenders of our democracy during this fragile moment in our nation’s history. These appointments are only possible because of the trailblazing leadership of my dear friend and California’s own Kamala Harris, who will move on from the Senate to make history by becoming the first African American and woman to serve as Vice President of the United States. This is a proud day for California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Padilla had formally resigned Monday morning, making James Schwab, current chief deputy secretary of state, the acting secretary of state, according to Newsom’s office.

Meanwhile, the state legislature will have 90 days to vote on Weber’s confirmation.

Newsom had announced his selections of Padilla and Weber in Dec. 2020.

History made.



Today, I signed the paperwork to officially appoint CA’s first Latino US Senator, @AlexPadilla4CA and nominate CA’s first African American Secretary of State, @AsmShirleyWeber. pic.twitter.com/8ijTqPQRe2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 18, 2021