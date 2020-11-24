Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update from home as his family quarantines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Governor Gavin Newsom and his family were in the second day of quarantine Monday after three of the governor’s children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer with COVID-19.

The CHP provides security to the governor’s family.

Live from his home, Newsom gave his weekly COVID-19 update remotely.

“It’s a very challenging and trying time and it’s certainly something that has been brought home, quite literally, in terms of my own experience just over the course of the last couple of days,” Governor Newsom said. “That said, I have deep empathy and respect for people that don’t have the supports of people that are in my position, that don’t have the resources of people in my position and those that are struggling.”

The quarantine also comes after one of his children was also exposed to a classmate who tested positive for the virus.

Newsom, his wife and all four children tested negative for the virus Sunday.

“I feel perfectly healthy,” he said. “I tested negative yesterday. I have no expectation that I’ll test any differently in subsequent days.”

The governor is expected to be tested regularly moving forward but his office has not determined if that means every day, every few days or every week.