(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom pardoned 10 people the day before Christmas Eve, his office said.

The pardons were for convictions stretching as far back as 1973, and some were for people no longer living in California.

“Pardons do not forgive or minimize the harm caused by crime. Instead, these pardons recognize the pardon grantees’ self-development and rehabilitation since then,” the governor’s office said.

According to the governor’s office, pardons also restore certain civic rights for people who have already served their sentences. It can even prevent deportation, permanent family separation and other consequences of a conviction.

Below are the pardons Newsom gave out on Dec. 23.

John Berger: sentenced in 1995 for transporting a controlled substance

Lucas Beltran Dominguez: sentenced in 2008 for transporting or selling marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale

Michael Farrier: sentenced in 1990 for first degree burglary and second degree robbery

Kimberly Gregorio: sentenced in 1988 for possession of a controlled substance for sale and obstructing an officer

James King, III: sentenced in 1988 for the sale of cocaine

Santiago Lopez: sentenced in 2000 for possession of marijuana for sale, in 2004 for possession of marijuana for sale, and in 2001 for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of marijuana for sale

Kenneth Lyerly: sentenced in 2004 for possession of a controlled substance for sale

Jimmy Platon: sentenced in 1973 for trespassing and in 1978 for possession of a controlled substance for sale

Julie Ruehle: sentenced in 1999 for two cases, one for possession of a controlled substance and the other for taking a vehicle without consent

Kathy Uetz: sentenced in 1991 for possession of a controlled substance and in 1997 for possession of a controlled substance for sale

Gov. Newsom has given out 140 pardons,123 commutations and 35 reprieves since taking office.