Gov. Newsom responds to President Trump’s criticisms about mail-in voting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California continues to reopen parts of its economy the state is facing criticism from the president on some of its practices, particularly when it comes to the upcoming election.

President Donald Trump sent a string of tweets Tuesday attacking California’s move to send mail-in ballots for November’s general election to all registered voters in the state.

The president tweeted in part, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to the tweet Tuesday and said there is no evidence of major fraud in vote-by-mail elections, listing off a series of studies and states supporting his decision to allow all registered voters in California to vote by mail.

“It doesn’t skew Democrat. It doesn’t skew Republican. We’re just focusing on public health,” explained Newsom.

Newsom signed the executive order authorizing the move in response to the pandemic, but it does not make the election vote-by mail only.

State officials say they are working on a plan to have safe, in person polling.

“We are not even through phase 1 of this pandemic,” said Newsom. “And the reality is, when we come into the next flu season, potentially the next COVID-19 season, it’s around election time. And the last thing we want to do is deny you your fundamental right.”

While the president and governor have remained cordial in their joint coronavirus response, more than 70 lawsuits on other issues are still pending between California and the federal government.

Newsom suggested he is not concerned with potential legal challenges that might come up as the two respond to the coronavirus and its economic effects.

“I hope we could temper our comments on the other side, though I recognize we’re in political season,” said Newsom.

Election officials are set to start mailing ballots near the end of September.