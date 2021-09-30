Gov. Newsom signs bills aimed at policing reform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday geared towards implementing reforms to policing policies statewide.

Senate Bill 2, authored by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and Senator Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, would create a system to investigate and decertify or suspend police officers for misconduct such as excessive force, sexual assault or the “demonstration of bias and dishonesty.”

Senate Bill 16, authored by Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, aims to increase transparency surrounding police misconduct records regarding things such as excessive force, prejudiced behavior, unlawful searches, and failing to intervene in another officer’s misconduct.

“Today marks another step toward healing and justice for all,” Newsom said. “Too many lives have been lost due to racial profiling and excessive use of force. We cannot change what is past, but we can build accountability, root out racial injustice and fight systemic racism. We are all indebted to the families who have persevered through their grief to continue this fight and work toward a more just future.”

Additional bills signed Thursday include AB 26, which creates guidelines for officers to intervene and report misconduct, AB 89 which raises the minimum age for officers from 18 to 21, and AB 490 which “bans technique and transport methods that involve risk of positional asphyxia.”