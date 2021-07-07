Gov. Newsom announces Clean California day of action, beautification projects

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off a day of action Wednesday to keep the streets of California clean.
From Contra Costa County, Newsom announced his Clean California effort, dedicating more than $1 billion to expand litter pickup resources and beautification projects.
A third of funds will go to cities, counties, tribes and transit agencies to clean local streets and public spaces, his office said.
In a tweet, his office said the state’s streets are “too dirty,” and “we need to QUADRUPLE our trash pick-up efforts and give local governments money to clean their downtowns.”
The governor’s office said the effort will create thousands of jobs for people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, local artists and students.
There will be clean-up efforts and hiring events throughout the day to mark the occasion.