Live: Gov. Newsom to make ‘major’ announcement on efforts to protect teachers, students from COVID

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to make a “major announcement” Friday on the state’s efforts to protect students and teachers from COVID-19, according to his office.

The governor will make the announcement during a 10 a.m. news conference at a middle school in San Francisco County.

It’s likely to focus on vaccine requirements. Earlier this week, Newsom said the state was in discussions on vaccine mandates in schools.

Governor Newsom says state is in discussions on vaccine mandates in schools statewide.



"There are issues we're working through that are unique by region.. we're in that process of a larger consideration but no announcement to make today" — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 28, 2021

Newsom’s comments came nearly a week after California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said there were conversations happening about requiring eligible students to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes.

“We’re watching the experience in Los Angeles, understanding what it means for students and families alike, staff as well, and watching as other counties consider the same,” he said, the Associated Press reported.

Currently, California requires teachers and staff at public schools to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly coronavirus testing beginning Oct. 15, but there is no statewide mandate for students.

Currently, the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one available for those 12 and older. The company’s shots may not be available to younger children until November.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only authorized for use with people age 18 and over.