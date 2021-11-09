Gov. Newsom will make his first public appearance since canceling trip to climate summit

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will make his first public appearance Tuesday since canceling his trip to Scotland for the United Nations climate summit.

The governor will speak at the California Economic Summit starting at 11:45 a.m. to discuss the state of California’s economy as it works to recover from the pandemic. FOX40 will have Newsom’s remarks live in this story.

NEW: Governor Newsom is set to speak at California Economic Summit in Monterey tomorrow. This will be his first public event since announcing the cancellation of his COP26 visit.



His remarks will begin at around 11:45, it will be live streamed. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 9, 2021

Newsom hasn’t appeared in public since he received his COVID-19 booster shot from Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly in a live stream on Oct. 27. Two days later, his office announced he would not be going to COP26 due to “family obligations.”

When Newsom canceled his trip, his office said he would be attending events virtually, but he has yet to participate.

Since the announcement, the governor has submitted prerecorded remarks to a transit conference, the Associated Press reported. He also posted a Halloween photo of his family on Instagram and has been tweeting.