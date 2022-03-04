(KTXL) — California’s statewide fire agency has a new director.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Joseph Tyler, a 31-year veteran of the agency, has been appointed to lead Cal Fire.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead CAL FIRE and I look forward to serving the people of California while promoting the health and welfare of our employees,” Tyler said in a release sent out Friday.

According to the release, Tyler started working for Cal Fire in 1991 and most recently served as the deputy director of fire protection programs since 2017. He is from Rancho Cordova, the governor’s office said.

Over the course of his career, Cal Fire said Tyler oversaw “ law enforcement/civil cost recovery, fire protection operations, aviation management, tactical air operations, and mobile equipment.”

He replaces former Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter, who retired in December. Porter said he made the decision to move to San Diego “to focus on family, aging parents, and self.”

“A piece of my heart is and will always be with CAL FIRE. You have been my home away from home,” Porter wrote in his announcement.

Porter started his career with Cal Fire as a forester in 1999. Nearly 20 years later, he became acting director of the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection under former Gov. Jerry Brown and was appointed director by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Chief Porter has seen the state through unprecedented wildfire challenges over the past three years, and Californians are fortunate to have had his steadfast leadership guiding our preparedness, response and recovery efforts,” wrote Gov. Newsom. “I thank him for his over two decades of service with CAL FIRE and tireless work from day one of my Administration to protect communities across the state and implement our comprehensive forest and wildfire resilience strategy to tackle this existential threat head-on.”