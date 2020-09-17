Governor Newsom gives update on state’s wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Catastrophic wildfires continue to keep first responders in California busy.

Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday said 25 lives have been lost statewide while wildfires scorch 3.4 million acres and counting.

Newsom said 4,200 structures have been destroyed and 38,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

But the governor is optimistic about favorable weather for fighting the 25 major fires across the state.

“We are making some real progress on these larger complexes and while it’s absolutely true we have an enormous amount of work to do,” Newsom said.

The update comes after visits from President Donald Trump and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Both wanted briefings on the state’s situation.

On Wednesday, Newsom weighed in on whether he thinks the president hears him on his climate change position.

“To the extent we’re being heard I believe we are and to the extent that I expect the president of the United States to radically change course, no, I do not,” Newsom said. “And so we’ll continue to be stubborn. I imagine he will be as well in his point of view. But as I say, it’s not a belief system. Data and science are not beliefs.”