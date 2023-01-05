(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom is set to be inaugurated for a second term on Friday, Jan. 6, and the preparations for the ceremony are underway in downtown Sacramento.

•Video Above: New laws that come into effect in 2023

Barricades are starting to be placed near the state Capitol, and Sacramento Police advised that several streets in downtown Sacramento will be closed Friday.

Police said that multiple streets in the area of Capitol Mall between the state Capitol and the Tower Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Inaugurations are usually held on the west steps of the state Capitol, where dozens of government officials and others watch as governors take the oath of office.

Newsom handily beat a recall effort in 2021. In 2022, he won the election for a second term with 60.9% of the votes against his opponent Republican Brian Dahle, who obtained 39.1% of the votes.

Prior to serving as governor, Newsom was lieutenant governor and mayor of San Francisco.