Governor Newsom to quarantine again after staff member tests positive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom will quarantine once again after it was reported that he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
FOX40 political reporter Ashley Zavala says Newsom tested negative but will still go into isolation for 10 days.
Zavala reports that it was one of his staff members who tested positive.
Newsom was recently in quarantine, along with his family, after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who had COVID-19.