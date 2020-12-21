Governor Newsom to quarantine again after staff member tests positive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom will quarantine once again after it was reported that he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

FOX40 political reporter Ashley Zavala says Newsom tested negative but will still go into isolation for 10 days.

Zavala reports that it was one of his staff members who tested positive.

BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom is in quarantine again after one of his staff members (who he came into contact with) tested positive for COVID-19.



Newsom has tested negative and will go into isolation for 10 days.



He and other staff members will be tested again in a few days. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 21, 2020

Newsom was recently in quarantine, along with his family, after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who had COVID-19.