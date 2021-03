SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A staff member in Governor Gavin Newsom’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

The individual who tested positive did not have direct contact with anyone in the office for more than 15 minutes and did not have contact with the Newsom, according to the release.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the Director of Operations has launched California’s COVID-19 protocols for state agencies and the office is working with Sacramento County Public Health.