Grand Princess cruise ship will dock at Port of Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will dock in the Port of Oakland, according to Oakland Councilmember Larry Reid.

FOX40 sister station KRON reports that passengers will be quarantined at assigned locations agreed upon with the federal government.

John Bauters, Emeryville councilmember also reported the news. He said he was on a call with the Governor’s office when the information became available.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro said once in Oakland, some passengers will be quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

“I’m told that the Trump Administration has decided to quarantine some passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship (those who are currently asymptotic) at Lackland AFB in San Antonio. Our city has already helped quarantine 230 people including treatment for 11 infected persons,” Castro said in a tweet.

“Many of us have expressed to the Trump Administration serious concerns with how the Administration has handled the quarantine and the treatment of infected patients. For example, we still do not have the testing kits we need to truly determine community spread,” Castro said in a followed up tweet.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday afternoon that 21 of the 45 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship who were tested for COVID-19 had a positive result. Of those 21 — 19 crew members and two passengers have coronavirus.

The testing came about after a man who was on a previous voyage tested positive and died from the coronavirus. He was on the same ship that arrived in San Francisco on Feb. 21 from Mexico.

Princess Cruise officials confirmed there are 3,533 people currently on board Grand Princess, including 2,422 guests and 1,111 teammates. In total, they represent 54 nationalities.

Pence said on Friday that everyone on the ship will be tested and quarantined as necessary. He also mentioned that the 1,100 crew members on board will likely be quarantined on the ship and not disembark.

It’s not clear if crew members will get off the ship or not, or if it is only cruise ship passengers.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.