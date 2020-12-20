Great Mall under lockdown as Milpitas police respond to shooting

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting at Great Mall in Milpitas, according to authorities.
Video obtained by KRON4 shows people hiding inside of stores.
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene.
The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m., Milpitas PD told KRON4.
The motive of the shooting and number of suspects is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
KRON4 is gathering more details and has a crew headed to the scene.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
