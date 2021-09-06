Greenville looking to the future as town repopulates after Dixie Fire destruction

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Many business owners and homeowners in Greenville say that insurance companies had canceled their fire insurance long before the Dixie Fire.

“That’s some of the biggest things, the hardest thing for a lot of these folks to handle,” said Kevin Goss, Plumas County Supervisor for District 2.

Greenville was repopulated just two days ago. The Dixie Fire destroyed downtown Greenville and many of the homes of the nearly 1,100 residents.

“When can we come back and see what’s happened. When are the mandatory evacuations going to get lifted. I get those phone calls all the time, every day,” Goss said.

Those are just some of the concerns Goss hears from residents of Indian Valley, Greenville, Crescent Mills and Taylorsville, which is still under mandatory evacuation warning.

Although the supervisor’s home was spared by the fire, the family’s business was not. Village Drug, which they’ve owned for nearly 40 years, was among the oldest buildings in town — built in the 1860s.

With the help of what he describes as good-faith folks, fundraisers and low-interest loans, he hopes the town will rebuild.

“Greenville and Indian Valley is a very strong community. And we were born of loggers and miners from the 1800s. And this is definitely the biggest setback this town has every had,” Goss said. “But I guarantee this town will be back. I don’t know if it’s going to be back the same. Or the same population. But I sure hope so.”