Grenade dating back to Korean War discovered in trunk at Delhi home

DELHI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The bomb squad had to be called to a Delhi home on Saturday after a grenade dating back to the Korean War was found stuffed in a trunk that belonged to a veteran of the conflict, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 16000 Boatman Avenue after a caller reported finding a hand grenade in a clothes trunk after cleaning out a shed.

The caller told deputies that the trunk belonged to their grandfather who was a Korean War veteran and believed that it had not been opened since he returned from the war.

The Merced Police bomb squad was called and safely removed the grenade.