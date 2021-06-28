Guatemalan man second drowning victim in two weeks at Lake Berryessa

NAPA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Guatemala who was visiting family drowned Sunday in Lake Berryessa.

According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the lake around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man who disappeared under the water near the Oak Shores Day Use Area.

Witnesses recalled seeing the man trying to swim from one side of the cove to the other but not resurfacing, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as 25-year-old Marcos Salvador Grijalva Pocasangre, a citizen of Guatemala who was visiting family from San Pablo.

By 7 p.m., a dive team recovered Pocasangre’s body 15 feet from the shoreline in water that was 12 feet deep.

According to the sheriff’s office, his body showed no signs of trauma.

Sunday’s drowning at Lake Berryessa was the second in nine days. On June 18, 22-year-old San Jose resident Billy Dy drowned at Pleasure Cove.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said both men could swim.