Gun advocates, wildlife conservation groups oppose bill that would ban African big-game trophies in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A bill which would ban African hunting trophies in California is getting criticisms from the Republic of Zambia and other conservation groups.

If passed, Senate Bill 1175 would ban in California the possession of a variety of taxidermy animals from Africa, including lions, elephants and tigers.

The bill has support from countless animal rights groups, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. PETA released a video of a Los Angeles-area trophy hunter gunning down a young elephant on South African land where it says no hunting is allowed.

But some groups who are against the bill told FOX40 the legislation could do more harm than good by pulling away state resources that are needed in the field.

“It’s very hard to enforce it,” Rick Travis, director of development for the California Rifle & Pistol Association, told FOX40. “And we’re not doing anything about protecting our own native species in California and instead are looking at things over in other parts of the world.”

Travis said wildlife conservation groups and the Republic of Zambia also oppose the bill.

“Those people that wish to go hunt those animals pay an extremely high amount of money for the opportunity.” Travis said.

Travis said that money goes to protecting animals from illegal poaching as well as help the economy of an area that desperately needs it.

“And it also pays for that local game management and for veterinarians and scientists to go in there and deal with diseases and things,” Travis explained. “If you remove that resource, there’s just not enough money to handle that and the human issues in those countries.”

Travis said many African governments have come a long way in managing their own wildlife using western hunters to control over-population.

“As animals age their ability to create healthy offspring diminishes. What you want are younger animals mating with younger animals,” Travis said. “When that animal is removed, whether it’s by the wildlife managers or wildlife managers selling a hunting permit to do it, that allows the younger animals in and builds a stronger herd.”

FOX40 reached out to the bill’s author, Sen. Henry Stern but have not yet heard a response.

Stern did say on Twitter quote: “To say that we must kill endangered species to save them is the kind of doublespeak that may comfort some thru this mass extinction event, but as one conservation biologist says, “the emperor has no clothes.”

He wrote a very similar bill that did pass in both the Assembly and the Senate back in 2018 but it was vetoed by Gov. Edmund Brown. At the time, Brown said the law just was not enforceable.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has spoken out against African big-game hunting in the past.