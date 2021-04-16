Half of eligible Californians have had at least one vaccine dose, state says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Half of all eligible Californians have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, state health officials announced Friday.
The announcement from the California Department of Public Health comes just a day after statewide eligibility expanded to everyone 16 years or older.
“This historic milestone is a wonderful sign that Californians understand COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective and that our entire state is committed to getting to immunity,” CDPH Director Dr. Tomás J. Aragón said in a news release.
The governor’s office Twitter account celebrated the milestone while encouraging Californians to get vaccinated and to continue wearing masks.
According to the CDPH, 24,672,255 doses have been administered as of Friday, and 9,774,849 Californians have been fully vaccinated.
To make a vaccine appointment, click or tap here to visit the state’s My Turn website, and track your county’s vaccination process on the chart below.