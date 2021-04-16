Half of eligible Californians have had at least one vaccine dose, state says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Half of all eligible Californians have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, state health officials announced Friday.

The announcement from the California Department of Public Health comes just a day after statewide eligibility expanded to everyone 16 years or older.

“This historic milestone is a wonderful sign that Californians understand COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective and that our entire state is committed to getting to immunity,” CDPH Director Dr. Tomás J. Aragón said in a news release.

The governor’s office Twitter account celebrated the milestone while encouraging Californians to get vaccinated and to continue wearing masks.

It’s official – 50% of all eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Keep up the good work, California.



Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. https://t.co/QGuZgxM5TV pic.twitter.com/sjR8fnmo1Q — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 16, 2021

According to the CDPH, 24,672,255 doses have been administered as of Friday, and 9,774,849 Californians have been fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, click or tap here to visit the state’s My Turn website, and track your county’s vaccination process on the chart below.