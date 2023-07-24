Knott’s Scary Farm will celebrate its 50th anniversary this Halloween season with new mazes and the return of fan-favorite scary experiences. Tickets for the event went on sale on Monday.

The famous Halloween event will run on select nights in September and October, with its final night being Halloween.

This year, theme park officials announced that it would sell season passes for its famous event. Current season pass holders can purchase the “Scary Farm Season Pass Add-on” starting at $149, not including taxes and fees.

Single-day admission tickets for the event start at $54.99 for pass holders and $59.99 for non-pass holders. The park is also offering an admission and meal ticket bundle for $74.99.

Guests should remember that Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will also be in effect for the after-dark Halloween event. Under the new policy, park guests who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years old or older to be admitted or remain inside the theme park after 4 p.m.

For guests who don’t want to attend Knott’s Scary Farm, the theme park also offers a less scary Halloween event suitable for guests of all ages.

Knott’s Spooky Farm is a daytime event available on Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 28 until Oct. 29 and on Halloween.

Children can trick or treat in Calico, participate in a costume cavalcade, and enjoy Halloween-themed entertainment across the park.