SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Fast causal American comfort food chain, The Melt, has brought back its annual “Harvey Milk Shake” to celebrate Pride Month, honoring the late California politician and gay rights icon, Harvey Milk.

The limited-edition vanilla milkshake topped with festive rainbow sprinkles is available at all of The Melt’s locations throughout the Golden State from June 1 to June 30.

San Diegans, however, will get to sip on the beverage through July, which is when the city’s Pride Month festival takes place.

The namesake for the milkshake, Harvey Milk, was the first openly gay elected official in the United States, serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from Jan. 8 1978 up until his assassination on Nov. 27, 1978.

Prior to his murder 11 months after taking office, Milk was a leading activist for the LGBTQ+ community, notably sponsoring one of the most significant anti-discrimination measures in the nation at the time.

In recognition of his legacy, The Melt has committed the donation of $1 to Equality California for every “Harvey Milk Shake” sold. The non-profit organization is the largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in California.

“We are happy to announce the return of our beloved Harvey Milk Shake to benefit Equality California this June,” CEO of The Melt, Ralph Bower, said in a press release. “Every year, The Melt looks forward to celebrating Pride Month by supporting our local LGBTQ+ community. We are proud to partner with Equality California once again and serve our colorful and delicious Harvey Milkshake to both new and returning guests this June.”

Customers can also enter to win special Pride Month-themed gift cards and prizes from The Melt by posting a picture with the “Harvey Milk Shake” to Instagram using the hashtag #IMeltForPride, the restaurant chain said.

Founded in 2011, The Melt is a California-based American chain known for its “reinvented” takes on classic dishes, including “MeltBurgers,” grilled cheeses, fries, mac ‘n’ cheese and hand-spun milkshakes. To find the location nearest you, visit The Melt’s website.