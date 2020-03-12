Health experts, Gov. Newsom: Large gatherings should be postponed, canceled across the state

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced late Wednesday night that all gatherings across the state of California with more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the California governor said the updated policy issued by state public health officials will be in place through at least the end of March.

Non-essential gatherings that are smaller can still take place as long as participants maintain social distancing, meaning keeping a 6-foot distance per person, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know. That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now. The people in our lives who are most at risk – seniors and those with underlying health conditions — are depending on all of us to make the right choice. Gov. Gavin Newsom

The CDPH says the events include those inside auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias or any other indoor or outdoor spaces. Concerts and conferences, as well as professional, college and school sporting events, will likely be impacted in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

