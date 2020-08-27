Health experts warn about flu season making the fight against COVID-19 more difficult

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – California’s medical experts are concerned about a nightmare scenario where a flu epidemic hits at the same time as the expected spike in COVID-19 cases during the winter.

The symptoms can be similar.

“To the extent that the clinical diagnosis gets confused with COVID, it’s going to lead to a lot of additional problems,” said Dr. George Rutheford, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at University of California, San Francisco.

A big argument for people to get a flu shot in 2020 is to protect hospitals from additional flu patients during a pandemic.

“This is the time to make the public increasingly aware of the need and the value of a flu vaccine to prevent flu on top of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael Matthay, professor of medicine at UCSF.

When looking at X-rays of lungs within a COVID-19 patient and a severe flu patient, the white areas show blockages of airways that can lead to death.

There is no COVID-19 vaccine yet, but health experts said the flu vaccine can reduce symptoms and prevent severe lung infections and deaths.

“It is quite possible and likely that the two viruses can infect a patient at the same time or for that matter sequentially … one month, one virus and the next month, the other virus,” Matthay explained.

There is hopeful news out of Australia which is in the middle of its winter flu season.

Compared to other years, there has been a low incidence of the flu in the southern hemisphere.

“It may very well be a secondary effect of respiratory precautions like wearing masks and social distancing,” Rutheford explained.

What might be problematic in the U.S. is that many Americans aren’t taking those precautions.

Also, Australian winters are much warmer than they are in many parts of the U.S. where people huddle indoors during bad weather.

“People will be forced inside and the risk of transmission of any virus will be increased,” Matthay explained.

UCSF medical experts also told FOX40 that even if a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, the first doses might be reserved for medical emergency workers as well as groups like the elderly.

That may mean the general population won’t have access to a COVID-19 vaccine until well into 2021.