Help continues to pour in for Afghan refugees making way to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Nearly six months after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Afghan refugees continue to make their way to San Diego and a lot of help is needed.

On Sunday, a local refugee aid program called Sdara Group handed out much-needed supplies and resources before 300 Afghan children begin school on Monday.

“We don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Zulaikha Rahim, secretary at Sdara Group. “We want to continue raising the awareness that it’s still a growing problem, I mean you see everybody here, they’re lined up just to get the bare necessities.”

Rahim is a local first-generation Afghan-American who started up the aid program with a few other volunteers when the crisis in Afghanistan began.



“We had 40 families that we help, we’re at 300 now,” she said



With growing need, she’s been working tirelessly to get supplies, housing and other resources to local families every other week.



“We have tons of babies clothes,” she said. “As you can tell, we have a lot for the kids because its all about the kids.”

Like many other families, one man said he landed in San Diego 45 days ago. While grateful for help, he also explains day-to-day life is still a major challenge, including schooling.



“These kids – they haven’t been to school, so they have been away from school for six months, so they lost one year of program, and this is a huge issue all these families here are facing,” he said.

But after a long hiatus, Rahim said 300 Afghan children start school on Monday. Her program gave out backpacks and school supplies to help prepare them.



Rahim said an estimated 500 more Afghan refugees are heading for San Diego, and she wants to make sure they have the resources to build a new life.

“We also want to encourage them to get on their own feet, you know, we don’t want to make it seem like we don’t want them to start their life here, so a lot of it is cultural differences, we kind of teach them that,” she said.



For those who want to donate supplies, money, storage or housing, please go to sdaragroup.com.