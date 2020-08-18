Here’s how PG&E customers can see if they will be impacted by a rolling blackout

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility.

PG&E said that based on current energy supply forecasts, rotating power outages are likely to occur Tuesday.

If you want to find out if you’ll be affected, here’s how:

First, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages.

Second, locate the yellow box that says “LOOK UP YOUR ROTATING OUTAGE BLOCK NUMBER.”

That button will open a new tab. On that page on the top-left, enter your address in the search box.

This will provide an “outage block” and “sub outage block” — for example, “7” and then “J” — or “7J.”

Finally, go back to the first page and see where you are.

Use the number first to locate your group — for Tuesday, those are labeled 1-7. Then look at the middle column to see which letters in your section are impacted.

For example, the rotating outage block numbers in section 7 for Tuesday are listed as 7I-7O — which includes “7J” from the previous example.

The far-right column lists the time for those affected who could be a part of a rolling blackout. For example for the block “J7,” Tuesday’s outage will be 10 p.m.

Bookmark this story for use in future rolling blackout situations.