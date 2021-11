According to a new statewide economic survey, 25% of Californians worry almost every day about their housing costs.

Buying during the pandemic has been a dicey prospect even for the most qualified of applicants, with prices skyrocketing and inventory disappearing.

Broker and realtor Keisha “Agent Kee” Mathews explained to Sonseeahray the common regret among first-time homebuyers and what can be done to avoid it.