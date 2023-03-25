(KTXL) — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline has re-opened after police activity in the area early Saturday morning closed down the hotel and Highway 50, according to Hard Rock.

The Nevada State Police confirmed at around 12:10 p.m. that Highway 50 near Hard Rock has been reopened.

“Thank you to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies who skillfully handled the challenge and kept all guests and team members safe,” Hard Rock shared on social media.

Highway 50 has been closed in both directions at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Lake Tahoe, according to the Nevada State Police.

Law enforcement is asking drivers to use Lake Parkway as an alternative route.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 50 Hwy 50 in Stateline, NV. The hotel is located about two hours from Sacramento via Highway 50.

This is a developing story.