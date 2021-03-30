PPIC survey: California voters weigh in on recall, housing, pandemic, race

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — Results from a new Public Policy Institute of California survey released Tuesday night offer a glimpse into how voters feel about issues ranging from the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, to the COVID-19 pandemic, to race relations.

The Recall

Fifty-three percent of likely voters said they approve of Gov. Newsom’s job performance, but four in 10 voters said they would vote to recall him, according to the survey.

The recall issue appears to be split by party lines despite organizers saying their effort has bipartisan support, according to PPIC. Of the likely voters surveyed, 79% of Democrats said they would keep Newsom and 79% of Republicans would vote in favor of the recall.

The Pandemic

As vaccine distribution ramps up and more counties begin to gradually loosen restrictions, most Californians surveyed –– 74% –– believe the worst of the COVID-19 is behind us.

But 67% of those surveyed between March 14 and 23 had yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the racial groups surveyed, 78% of Latinos said they had not received even the first dose of the vaccine. Sixty-four percent of African American respondents, 60% of Asian American respondents and 59% of white respondents had also not been vaccinated.

While 33% said they had already been vaccinated, 28% of all respondents said they would definitely get it once they are eligible.

Political affiliation changed that response, with 24% of likely Republican voters saying they would definitely not be getting vaccinated and 37% of Democratic voters saying they would be.

Democrats also saw the state’s vaccine rollout in a more favorable light. More saw California’s vaccine distribution efforts as good (39%) or fair (31%). Republicans, on the other hand, saw the efforts as fair (37%) or poor (29%).

Seventy percent of likely voters said they approve of the state’s $7.6 billion COVID-19 relief package the governor signed in February. Support leaned heavily Democratic, with 90% of Democrats and 37% of Republicans in favor.

The package included one-time payments of $600 to millions of Californians and $2 billion in grants for small businesses.

At the federal level, 68% of likely voters said they approved of the latest relief bill, which included stimulus payments to most Americans. Forty-seven percent of likely voters said the aid package was about right while 23% said it was too much and 26% said it was too little.

Housing

A majority of Californians still feel the lack of affordable housing is a major issue, according to the poll. Overall, 61% of Californians say housing affordability is a big problem, which is only a slight decrease from the 63% who said it was a big problem in February 2020.

The response falls in line with the amount of concern Californians have when asked about the affordability of where they live now. Based on those surveyed, about half of Californians are worried about having enough money to pay their rent or mortgage, with 25% of respondents saying they are very concerned and 25% saying they are somewhat concerned.

That concern carries across racial groups, while affordability concerns lower depending on where the respondents live and how much money they make.

Across racial and ethnic groups, African Americans (69%) are the most likely to say housing affordability is a big problem, but not too far behind are whites (67%), Asian Americans (60%) and Latinos (54%).

Over 60% of the respondents in the San Francisco Bay Area (72%), Los Angeles (68%), and Orange/San Diego (64%) say housing affordability is a big problem, compared to just fewer than half in the Central Valley (44%) and the Inland Empire (44%) who feel that way.

But with more people from the Bay Area moving to places like Sacramento, those numbers could begin to tilt as Central Valley rent prices climb.

Rent

When compared to homeowners, the poll finds that renters are much more likely to be worried about housing affordability, with 32% very concerned compared to just 15% of homeowners who are very concerned.

Yet, just over half of Californians overall say the state government has done enough (36%) or more than enough (16%) to help renters pay their rent. And of the 40% of Californians who say their government hasn’t done enough, half of them are Democrats.

This concern is reflected in the 43% of Californians who say housing costs makes them seriously consider whether to move from where they currently live. A majority of Republicans (54%) say they are seriously considering moving compared to independents (43%) and Democrats (34%).

The majority of those likely to move are younger Californians rather than older Californians, with renters much more likely to consider moving than homeowners. And of those who do consider moving, most say they would move outside of the state.

Race

Following the deaths of multiple Black Americans and the ever-increasing calls for police accountability, as well as rising reports of anti-Asian crime in California, 51% of likely voters surveyed say race relations in the country are worse than they were a year ago.

More Republicans (61%) also said they saw race relations had worsened, versus 47% of Democratic voters surveyed.

But opinions surrounding race were noticeably different between the two parties. One poll question asked Californians what they thought was worse: people seeing racial discrimination where it does not exist or people not seeing racism where it really does exist.

Of those surveyed, 70% of Republicans said they believe people have been seeing racial discrimination where it does not exist. However, 83% of Democrats said the actual problem is that people are failing to see racial discrimination where it does exist. That Democratic response was identical among African American Californians.

Many African American respondents (47%) said they saw race relations as the same compared to a year ago, while 44% said issues surrounding race have gotten worse.

African American Californians who were surveyed also had a less favorable view of police in their communities. Most (45%) said police treated everyone in all racial and ethnic groups fairly only some of the time and 28% said police treatment was almost never equal among all groups.

The majority, or 74%, of Asian Americans surveyed this month by the PPIC said the bigger problem is that people are failing to recognize racism. Among the groups surveyed, 50% of Asian American respondents said race relations were worse than a year ago.

Immigration

On the topic of immigration, likely voters on both sides of the aisle support a path to citizenship as long as those seeking citizenship meet a list of requirements with 95% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans favoring the idea, as well as 84% of all likely voters.

Health care for the undocumented, however, is much more of a partisan issue with 58% of likely voters favoring the idea, including 84% of Democrats while 79% of likely Republican voters oppose the idea.

To view the full report, click or tap here.