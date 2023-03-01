(KTXL) — The Sierra Nevada has been struck by a winter storm that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions and impacted roadways.

In Olympic Valley, an avalanche struck a three-story apartment building on Feb. 28. The avalanche was 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep and engulfed the bottom two stories of the building, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The building was occupied, but no injuries were reported. There was also no indication anyone was caught in the path of the avalanche. All occupants were evacuated with the help of fire crews.

Olympic Valley is a town with over 800 people and an elevation of 6,200 feet. The community is north of the Palisades Tahoe ski resort off Highway 89.

How does an avalanche occur?

According to the National Weather Service, an avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a hill or mountain and can occur on any steep slope given the right conditions.

Most avalanches occur during or just after snowstorms and most occur on a slope of 30 to 45 degrees, the NWS says. A significant snowfall may result in an unstable snowpack.

Avalanches can also be triggered by people, new snow, or the wind.

In 90% of avalanche incidents, the snow slides are triggered by a victim or someone in the victim’s party.

The NWS says small avalanches can be fatal if someone is alone and gets trapped. More than 150 people worldwide are killed by avalanches each year.

Whenever in an avalanche-prone area, the NWS says to always refer to your local avalanche center and packed the following safety gear:

•Transciever: To be found if covered by snow

•Shovel: To dig out of the snow

•Probe: To locate someone who has been covered by snow

Avalanche warning signs

Before an avalanche occurs, the NWS says there are a number of warning signs to look out for.

Here are the following warning signs of unstable snow and possible avalanches, according to the NWS:

•See evidence or previous slides

•Cracks form in the snow around your feet or skis

•The ground feels hollow underfoot

•A “whumping” sound is heard while you walk, indicating that snow is settling and a slab might release

•Heavy snowfall or rain in the past 24 hours

•Significant warming or rapidly increasing temperatures

•Surface patterns on the snow made by the force of strong winds, which could indicate snow has been transported and deposited in dangerous drifts that could release.

How the state tries to control avalanches

In areas prone to avalanches, Caltrans operates an avalanche control system to decrease the impact of roadways and protect drivers.

Caltrans has Avalanche Control Centers, where the agency positions cannons at different points within mountains so avalanches can be remotely set off at different locations.

In a 2019 video, Caltrans District 3 explained the process of the system including using a mixture of propane and oxygen explosions and blasting off the cannons in the mountains. The cannons are fired in a remote site away from the public.

“We have 13 cannons positioned on the mountain above Highway 50 over Echo Summit that blast a mixture of propane and oxygen to create a controlled substance,” Caltrans District 3 PIO Steve Nelson told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “The cannons are set off remotely from our office in Meyers. Crews on the ground clear the snow from the highway after the blasts. The operation usually takes about an hour with traffic being held in both directions on 50.”