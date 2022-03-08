FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Power outages in Central California could be easier to deal with for owners of certain electric vehicles after PG&E announced a pilot project to use an electric car’s batteries as a home backup.

Using what’s called bidirectional charging, electric cars would help support the home’s power by allowing electricity to flow between the car – the house – and the electrical grid. It would provide power from the electric car’s battery when the grid is unable to.

The project announced on Tuesday is between PG&E and GM. It will initially use GM electric vehicles to test out the idea later this year. The pilot uses bidirectional hardware and specialized software to make the system work.

“Not only is this a huge advancement for electric reliability and climate resiliency, it’s yet another advantage of clean-powered EVs, which are so important in our collective battle against climate change,” said PG&E’s Patti Poppe.

GM officials describe the collaboration as demonstrating how electric vehicles can also provide mobile power sources – as well as being a means of transportation.

Following the pilot later this year, both PG&E and GM hope to develop a working system to be rolled out across the utility’s service area. Larger customer trials are expected to be underway by the end of 2022.

The idea of using car batteries to power a home during a blackout was proposed in Texas during the intense winter storm the state experienced in early 2021. Dealerships were asked to provide the use of certain F-150 trucks in order to get power to families in need.