(KTXL) — Despite the wet weather, California’s drought remains extreme and that could mean more water restrictions.

Rush hour commuters were met with slick and flooded roads Monday evening. The rain throughout the day was the most the region has seen in one day since the new year.

But a short time before the California Highway Patrol kept drivers safe from flooding dangers on Interstate 5, California’s governor once again asked his state to conserve the water it already has during the ongoing drought.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued an executive order calling on the State Water Resources Control Board not to allow the watering of grass outside of industrial and commercial buildings.

Homeowners in the city of Sacramento have already been under certain restrictions for watering. Those have been in place since the beginning of the month.

Carlos Eliason, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Department of Utilities, said the two-day-per-week watering of personal lawns will last through the upcoming summer.

“Still have to continue to be able to save water both to meet the demands from the state for those mandates, and as well just because we need to be good stewards of our water supplies,” Eliason told FOX40.

He said the city knows it will be in a water conservation fight for the long haul.

The city of Sacramento also told FOX40 that it wants to remind people that they can receive rebates if they decide to get rid of their grass lawns.